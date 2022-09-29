The holidays are almost here! The city is looking for entries for its annual wreath contest

Tributes
The city is bringing back its holiday wreath contest.(City and County of Honolulu)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-year hiatus, the city is bringing back its holiday wreath contest and it’s looking for entries.

The contest is all part of the 35th annual Honolulu City Lights Celebration.

This year’s theme: “Splashes of Joy.”

The wreaths will be on display at Honolulu Hale from Dec. 3 through Dec. 31.

There will be three divisions:

  • Adults (ages 18 and over) – open to any individual or group
  • Youth (ages 17 and under)
  • Best in theme for wreaths depicting the “Splashes of Joy” theme

For all three divisions, the first-place prize is $150, second place is $100 and third place is $75.

The “Best in Show” wreath will receive the mayor’s Holly Award of $200.

Six Judges’ Choice Awards will also be presented with prizes of $25 each.

Entries must be submitted on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lane Gallery of Honolulu Hale.

Winners will be notified by Dec. 1.

For more information, click here.

