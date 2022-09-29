Tributes
Here’s your chance to get a piece (literally) of Aloha Stadium

Aloha Stadium (FILE)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you want a piece of Aloha Stadium before it’s torn down?

Well, here’s your chance to get it.

Items from the 47-year-old Hawaii landmark will go up for sale in a series of auctions that will begin in early October, as the state prepares to demolish the stadium and build a new one.

Some of the things that will make it to the auction include seats, turf, tools and keepsakes. There will also be memorabilia like Pro Bowl keepsakes and equipment.

In other words, everything must go.

For details, head to Oahu Auctions.

Meanwhile, the state says self-guided and guided tours of Aloha Stadium will be offered to the public for a limited time in early 2023. More information will be posted here.

