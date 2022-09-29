Forecast: Steady trade winds through Friday, lighter winds expected over the weekend

Tributes
Forecast: Steady trade winds to hold through Friday, lighter winds expected over the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will remain on the dry side of normal for most areas through Thursday, but a dissipating front may bring an increase in windward showers for most islands Thursday night and Friday as moisture arrives from the east. Light and variable winds this weekend may bring increased afternoon showers to island interiors, with generally dry conditions at night.

A series of small north and northwest swells are expected along north facing exposures through Friday. Forerunners from a slightly larger north-northwest swell will fill in Friday and peak over the weekend. A small long-period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday into Monday

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

