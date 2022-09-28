WATCH LIVE: Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane Ian is nearing landfall in southwestern Florida. Gray Television station WWSB in Sarasota is providing live coverage of the storm.

Gaining top winds of 155 mph, the hurricane is just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status.

Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet.

