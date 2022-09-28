Tributes
WATCH LIVE: Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida

Dark skies and waving palm trees are seen in Collier County, Fla., as Hurricane Ian approaches...
Dark skies and waving palm trees are seen in Collier County, Fla., as Hurricane Ian approaches on Wednesday.(Source: WINK/CNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:13 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane Ian is nearing landfall in southwestern Florida. Gray Television station WWSB in Sarasota is providing live coverage of the storm.

Gaining top winds of 155 mph, the hurricane is just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status.

Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet.

This story will be updated.

