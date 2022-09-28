Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Waffle House closes several Florida locations as Hurricane Ian approaches

The 'Waffle House Index' has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters.
The 'Waffle House Index' has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters.(Gerry Dincher / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:13 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Waffle House, which is known for staying open in severe weather, has closed 21 of its locations in mandatory evacuation zones in Florida as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The closures bring into play the term “Waffle House Index,” which has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters. It means if a Waffle House shuts down or limits its menu, the community likely took a major hit.

Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate said the term came about during Hurricane Charley in 2004.

Fugate was the director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, and he and his coworkers discovered the last places that stayed open were Waffle Houses.

They eventually turned the pattern into a color-coded key:

  • Red means Waffle House is closed completely, and the area was probably the hardest hit.
  • Yellow means the chain is open with a limited menu – meaning the area has power outages or water isn’t safe to drink, but people can get around.
  • Green means Waffle House is running at peak condition, so basic services are intact.

FEMA doesn’t base any recommendations for post-storm recovery on the Waffle House Index, but Fugate said consulting with businesses is an important part of after-storm cleanup.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Newly unsealed court records detail gruesome allegations in Miske murder case
Markian Benhamou is a Los Angeles-based social media star. The content creator is crisscrossing...
On YouTube, he’s ‘Moving in with America.’ And in Hawaii, he got more than he bargained for
Kacey Jennings was arrested in connection to the disappearance, murder of a former Hawaii woman.
Suspect arrested for murder, abuse of corpse in former Hawaii woman’s disappearance
50-year-old Tanya Ruiz Hall was a private nurse. Her kids said she moved from California to...
‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action
A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents...
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
US announces $1.1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight lands in D.C.
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight lands in D.C.
FILE - Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock...
Woman, minor arrested in shooting of rapper PnB Rock in LA
Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, left, confers with an aide, while Ukraine...
Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote
Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including...
Walt Disney World, Universal Studios closing due to Hurricane Ian