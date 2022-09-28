State reports 4 additional cases of monkeypox, bringing total to 37

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported four additional cases of monkeypox.

The statewide total count of infections now stands at 37.

The DOH said one case was diagnosed on Kauai and three were on Oahu. One of the cases is related to a previously reported case and the others are still under investigation.

Here is the latest breakdown of cases across the state:

Hawaii Island - 3 cases

Oahu - 26 cases

Kauai - 3 cases

Maui - 2 cases

Out of state - 3 cases

The department continues to report new infections online. Cases will continue to be reported as new information is received.

Additional data on the HYNNEOS vaccine administration will be released by the health department. Residents should expect vaccination data to be updated on Wednesdays.

So far, the Health Department said over 3,600 doses of monkeypox vaccine have been administered.

In addition to DOH and other partner sites, Kaiser Permanente on Oahu, Hamakua-Kohala Health on Hawaii Island and Malama Pono Health Services on Kauai are now offering the JYNNEOS vaccine by appointment to individuals who meet current eligibility criteria.

JYNNEOS is a two-dose series administered 28 days apart. Individuals eligible for a second dose are encouraged to make an appointment.

