Search continues for possible missing diver on Hawaii Island

Firefighters recovered a light-colored buoy with a red rope attached, which witnesses said appeared to be the one they saw with the diver.(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KEAAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a possible missing diver last seen Monday afternoon in waters near the cliffs in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau.

Rescue crews responded Monday to a report of a man that was last seen approximately 300 yards off-shore sometime after 1:00 p.m. at Beach Road off Makuu Drive.

Witnesses said they last saw the man with a light-colored buoy with a red rope attached but later lost sight of him.

They described the diver as local, possibly in his 40s, with short dark-colored hair, dark-colored shorts, and a tattoo on his back. He was reportedly wearing a mask, fins, and had a fish bag.

Firefighters conducted a search by air but was unable to locate the man. However, they did recover a light-colored buoy with a red rope attached, which witnesses said appeared to be the one they saw with the diver.

Police said they also did not locate any vehicle in the area that may belong to the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375 or email Kimo.Keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.

