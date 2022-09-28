Pentagon reveals defueling to cost $280M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inside the Pentagon within the secure walls of the Defense Department headquarters, a crew from Hawaii News Now met Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

He told HNN that defueling the Red Hill Bulk Storage Fuel Tanks will cost $280 million dollars. Next month, crews plan to take out jet fuel from the pipelines before extensive repairs. Then 104 million gallons of fuel can be removed from the aging tanks.

“The fuel will be taken to a variety of locations to include off-shore and to certain commercial storage tanks off island,” said Ryder.

The plan says a 10.5 million gallon tanker will move the fuel from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to the mainland in three round trips over 45 days. A second tanker will move the fuel in 7 round trips every 14 days from Pearl Harbor to an unnamed island fuel storage facility near West Oahu.

The PAR Hawaii refinery at Campbell Industrial Park has been in talks with the military.

The job will be lead by a new commander of a Joint Task Force Red Hill, Rear Admiral John Wade.

“Admiral Wadeʻs sole responsibility will be to oversee and to lead the defueling effort for the Red Hill facility,” said Ryder

Last week, there was an exercise for a worst case of a spill during defueling by the Navy, Coast Guard, state health department and EPA.

Hawaii News Now asked if there is another spill, what would the Department of Defense do?

“I donʻt want to get into hypotheticals and our focus is on making sure we do this right the first time,” said Ryder.

The DOD has shortened its defueling timeline by 6 months to July 2024. HNN asked if the DOD can move the project even faster and safely.

“We are going to move as fast as we can to make sure we can expeditiously remove that fuel,” said Ryder.

Last week, families who were sickened by the Navy’s fuel tainted tap water from the Red Hill fuel leaks and Native Hawaiian activists protested in Washington in D.C. Some members of congress believe the defueling needs to be sped up before another spill contaminates Oahu’s drinking water.

“The Department of Defense is perfectly capable of moving quickly when it has to when itʻs an emergency situation and they should be on an emergency footing right now,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz.

Schatz spoke with the new Joint Task Force commander and worries the defueling process could get bogged down in bureaucracy.

“I also told him that these timelines are still going too slow,” said Schatz.

Hawaii News Now asked if the Department of Defense has the same sense of urgency that the state of Hawaii does.

“This is among the Department of Defenseʻs top priorities. We care about our families. We care about the Hawaiian community. We want to make sure we are doing this right,” said Ryder.

The President’s $1 billion dollar budget proposal which includes all costs connect to Red Hill is still going through the appropriations process. Tomorrow on Hawaii News Now, the Pentagon addresses health concerns from the tainted water.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.