MPD: Suspect allegedly kidnaps woman, dog then wrecks car in bizarre crime spree

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old Lahaina man remains in custody after a police chase that spanned two days.

Maui police said Rocky Hermanns-Raymond is charged with 11 offenses, including kidnapping, theft, reckless driving, resisting arrest and three counts of collisions.

MPD said the suspect stole an SUV Sunday afternoon at the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot with a 57-year-old Kahului woman in the back seat.

31-year-old Rocky Hermanns-Raymond of Lahaina (Maui Police Department)

According to police, the victim said at approximately 11:50 a.m., she was in the back seat of a parked 2020 Nissan Armada, with its engine on and doors unlocked, when the suspect entered the vehicle. Despite the victim’s pleas to be let out, Hermanns-Raymond continued to drive through Kahului.

Police said as the victim attempted to exit the car, Hermanns-Raymond pushed her, demanding her bag and phone. She was able to escape uninjured with her belongings about a mile down the road.

Authorities said Hermanns-Raymond followed for a short distance in the vehicle before driving off in an unknown direction.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. that same day, investigators said the vehicle was subsequently located on Luawai Street in Lahaina, where officers noticed another head moving within the SUV, which they could not identify at the time.

It was later revealed to be a dog. The dog was later released into the Maui Humane Society’s custody.

Not too long after, a vehicle pursuit occurred through Lahaina and past Nakalele Point. Police said Hermanns-Raymond kept fleeing from officers and crashed twice before flipping the vehicle off the roadway.

According to the police report, Hermanns-Raymond exited via the driver’s door window and went over the side of the cliff, escaping on foot.

Air 1 was brought in to assist with the search. Authorities said they eventually located with Hermanns-Raymond approximately 100-200 feet down from Kahekili Highway, but he refused to come out of the bushes.

The 31-year-old managed to evade capture overnight.

The following morning, police said “an unknown male fitting Hermanns-Raymond’s description” was observed stealing a pickup truck from a residence in Wailuku, fleeing southbound on Kahekili Highway.

On Tuesday, authorities located Hermanns-Raymond at 6 a.m. near the intersection of Vineyard and North Market Streets in Wailuku where he attempted to flee on foot again. MPD said Hermanns-Raymond tried to punch an officer in the face during the arrest but missed.

Hermanns-Raymond sustained a small laceration but refused medical treatment, law enforcement officials said. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

