Highly potent batch of fentanyl linked to ‘multiple’ deaths on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s federal drug task force is sounding the alarm as a highly potent batch of fentanyl is killing people on the Big Island.

Sources confirm over the past week there have been at least two deaths along with several more overdoses.

Dealers are distributing fentanyl in Hawaii made to look like rainbow-colored candies

“I want the public to be careful and make sure that they understand that there’s something out there in the streets that can be lethal,” said Gary Yabuta, Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area executive director.

A bulleting the agency sent out on Monday also warned the public, saying there have been “multiple fatalities”.

Sources confirm over the past week there have been at least two deaths along with several more overdoses. (HIDTA)

Fentanyl is an opioid that’s 100 times more powerful than morphine. According to the DEA, a few specks of powder ― tinier than the tip of a pencil ― can be deadly.

“It comes in many shapes and forms,” Yabuta said. “All of it’s lethal.”

Officials confirm a shipment of suspected fentanyl powder along with rainbow-color fentanyl laced pills was recently smuggled into the state. The pills can resemble candy, similar to Sweet Tarts.

Meanwhile, Hawaii Island Police Department has yet to answer any questions or put out an official statement.

What we do know is that fentanyl isn’t just being sold on the street in Hawaii.

It’s also being marketed online as well with traffickers often targeting youth.

“The are so many dark net sites that are available now and they’re hidden and they’re discrete,” Yabuta said.

“But our young adults and youth can engage and they can actually go into these sites and learn about drugs, which are being glamorized by proprietors.”

He added the drugs are being shipped directly to Hawaii through the mail or delivery services.

Yabuta says every household should have Narcan in their medicine cabinet. That’s the drug that can reverse an opioid overdose. It’s available at just about any pharmacy.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.