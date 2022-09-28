Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii reports 7 COVID deaths in past week; nearly 11,000 backlogged cases

COVID testing
COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:13 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported seven additional coronavirus deaths and 800 new cases in the past seven days.

The state Health Department also added nearly 11,000 backlogged cases in Wednesday’s count, representing “historic reinfection cases” recorded since September 2020.

DOH said reinfections will now be included in their COVID dashboard as they see a growing trend. Officials said the percentage of COVID cases involving individuals who had a prior infection now accounts for about 10% of new confirmed cases.

“The data on reinfections underscores what we have been saying; that limited immunity from previous infection only lasts so long,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.

“Regardless of whether a person has had COVID-19 in the past, they should stay up to date on their vaccinations and boosters to get increased protection from severe illness and hospitalization.”

Prior to the change, DOH said a person who tested positive multiple times was only counted once.

Officials this will result in higher average daily case counts than under the previous data reporting method.

Meanwhile, this week’s data compares to 1,132 cases and 14 additional deaths in the previous week.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 355,959.

The additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,686.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Newly unsealed court records detail gruesome allegations in Miske murder case
Markian Benhamou is a Los Angeles-based social media star. The content creator is crisscrossing...
On YouTube, he’s ‘Moving in with America.’ And in Hawaii, he got more than he bargained for
Kacey Jennings was arrested in connection to the disappearance, murder of a former Hawaii woman.
Suspect arrested for murder, abuse of corpse in former Hawaii woman’s disappearance
50-year-old Tanya Ruiz Hall was a private nurse. Her kids said she moved from California to...
‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action
A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents...
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

Latest News

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week
FILCOM Cares offers free Pfizer bivalent boosters at its pop-up clinics.
Hawaii vaccine providers are seeing strong demand for new Omicron-fighting booster
It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring COVID cases.
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week