Hawaii County Council to consider bill to restrict where guns could be carried

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Council is set to consider a new proposal to restrict where guns could be carried.

Bill 220 would bar carrying of concealed and unconcealed firearms in so-called “sensitive places.” That would include areas like schools, parks, hospitals, churches, social gatherings and government facilities.

Councilmember Aaron Chung — who introduced the bill — told West Hawaii Today it was brought to the table with urging from former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired this month.

The bill comes in the wake of June’s Supreme Court ruling, which expanded concealed carry rights.

