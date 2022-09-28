Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii County Council to consider bill to restrict where guns could be carried

Eligible people who did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were 14 times more likely to become infected with the virus than those who were vaccinated.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:43 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Council is set to consider a new proposal to restrict where guns could be carried.

Bill 220 would bar carrying of concealed and unconcealed firearms in so-called “sensitive places.” That would include areas like schools, parks, hospitals, churches, social gatherings and government facilities.

Councilmember Aaron Chung — who introduced the bill — told West Hawaii Today it was brought to the table with urging from former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired this month.

The bill comes in the wake of June’s Supreme Court ruling, which expanded concealed carry rights.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Newly unsealed court records detail gruesome allegations in Miske murder case
Markian Benhamou is a Los Angeles-based social media star. The content creator is crisscrossing...
On YouTube, he’s ‘Moving in with America.’ And in Hawaii, he got more than he bargained for
Kacey Jennings was arrested in connection to the disappearance, murder of a former Hawaii woman.
Suspect arrested for murder, abuse of corpse in former Hawaii woman’s disappearance
50-year-old Tanya Ruiz Hall was a private nurse. Her kids said she moved from California to...
‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action
A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents...
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Ian’s impacts outside of FL: Feds plan for food, flights, supply chain
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Hurricane Ian is pummeling Florida as a major Category 4 storm.
LIVE: Watch breaking storm coverage from Florida as Hurricane Ian pummels state
Video taken by a member of the hurricane hunters crew shows the strength of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Hunters plane slammed by Hurricane Ian during flight