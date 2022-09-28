Happy Meals for adults are coming to a McDonald’s near you

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Meals are for kids, right?

Wrong. At least ― for a little while.

McDonald’s says it’s rolling out adult-sized Happy Meals as part of a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market. All 73 McDonald’s in Hawaii will offer the special meals starting Oct. 3.

Instead of tiny portions, the adult meals will feature a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets.

And, of course, they’ll come with one of four collectible figurines.

McDonald’s hasn’t yet said how much the Happy Meals for adults will set you back.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.