Happy Meals for adults are coming to a McDonald’s near you

Happy Meals are for kids, right?(McDonald's)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Meals are for kids, right?

Wrong. At least ― for a little while.

McDonald’s says it’s rolling out adult-sized Happy Meals as part of a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market. All 73 McDonald’s in Hawaii will offer the special meals starting Oct. 3.

Instead of tiny portions, the adult meals will feature a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets.

And, of course, they’ll come with one of four collectible figurines.

McDonald’s hasn’t yet said how much the Happy Meals for adults will set you back.

