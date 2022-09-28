Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Guilty plea in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

FILE - Actor Lisa Banes poses for photos in Park City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2015. The man charged...
FILE - Actor Lisa Banes poses for photos in Park City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2015. The man charged with fatally striking "Gone Girl" actor Banes with an electric scooter last year in New York City pleaded guilty to manslaughter, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.(Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:02 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with fatally striking “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced on Nov. 30 in the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.

Banes was hospitalized and died on June 14, 2021, at age 65. She had appeared in movies including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” in 1988 and on TV shows including “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

The sentence promised to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office had sought.

Boyd’s attorney said she had no comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Newly unsealed court records detail gruesome allegations in Miske murder case
Markian Benhamou is a Los Angeles-based social media star. The content creator is crisscrossing...
On YouTube, he’s ‘Moving in with America.’ And in Hawaii, he got more than he bargained for
Kacey Jennings was arrested in connection to the disappearance, murder of a former Hawaii woman.
Suspect arrested for murder, abuse of corpse in former Hawaii woman’s disappearance
50-year-old Tanya Ruiz Hall was a private nurse. Her kids said she moved from California to...
‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action
A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents...
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Sept. 28, 2022)
FILE - This year’s conference hosted by President Joe Biden focuses on his goal of essentially...
Biden on ending hunger in US: ‘I know we can do this’
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Judge: R. Kelly to pay $300,000 to victim in sex crimes case
Dark skies and waving palm trees are seen in Collier County, Fla., as Hurricane Ian approaches...
WATCH LIVE: Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in Florida