Forecast: Moderate trade winds with scattered showers move in, lighter winds expected this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will remain on the dry side of normal for most areas through Thursday, but a dissipating front may bring an increase in windward showers to Kauai beginning Wednesday.

An increase in windward showers is possible statewide Thursday night and Friday as moisture arrives from the east.

Light and variable winds this weekend may bring increased afternoon showers to island interiors, with generally dry conditions at night.

South swell will continue to lower through Wednesday.

Another small background south swell will fill in Thursday with a slight reinforcement expected Friday and Saturday. A slightly larger long period south swell may arrive around Sunday.

A series of small medium period west-northwest swells are expected throughout the week.

