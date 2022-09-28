Tributes
Do you drive in the carpool lane? State asking for public input

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:09 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you drive in the carpool lane, the State wants to hear from you.

The state Department of Transportation is conducting a survey to learn about carpooling trends of Hawaii drivers, which will help to improve rideshare tools and roadway messaging.

Participation could earn you a $25 Zippy’s gift card.

The department said the incentive excludes government employees.

The deadline to submit is Halloween.

To access the survey, click here.

