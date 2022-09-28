Tributes
All-American Rodeo returns to Waimanalo after 3-year pandemic hiatus

After a three-year pandemic-forced hiatus, Dita Holifield’s All-American Rodeo returns to Waimanalo for the next four days.
By Casey Lund
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:41 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The 7th annual All-American Rodeo will be held at the New Town and Country Stables.

Fans can expect all their favorite events like bull riding, bronc riding, double mugging, wahine barrel racing and much more.

Along with the professional events, there will also be keiki barrel racing, team roping and plenty of fun outside of the arena.

It’s a family friendly event with a lot to keep the kids busy and happy like a petting zoo, pony rides and the Aloun Farm’s Half-Time Keiki Stick Horse Races.

“We’ll have the best food! A country style selection of tasty food and beverages will be available to purchase from Tex 808 BBQ, Teddy’s Bigger Burger, Budweiser’s Country Cantina, and fresh Waimanalo Farm’s Lemonade, just to name a few,” said rodeo host Dita Holifield.

There’s also a vendor village, automotive and motorcycle displays and of course, some great music.

“We are so excited to have Nashville recording artist Michael Ray’s perform this year. He will be performing an acoustic country music set before each show,” added Holifield.

The opening night is Thursday at 7 p.m. The rodeo will be open through Sunday, when the rodeo finals culminate with the point series finale at 5 p.m. where the coveted Rodeo Buckles and cash is awarded.

Discounts are available for union members and military.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

