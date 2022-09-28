Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Ex-defense contractor who admitted to COVID aid fraud pleads guilty in separate case

A former defense contractor has pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former defense contractor has pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges.

Martin Kao previously pleaded guilty to defrauding the government Paycheck Protection Program of millions meant for companies struggling in the pandemic. Kao was the CEO of the Martin Defense Group, which was a major contractor for the Department of Defense, NASA and other government agencies.

According to plea agreement, the 48-year-old admitted to conspiring to make a false name contribution and of making false statements on his campaign disclosures.

Kao and two other employees ― Clifford Chen and Lawrence Lum Kee ― are accused of funneling more than $200,000 to the 2020 election campaign of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine.

In 2019, Collins awarded the group’s defense firm a contract in her state.

She denies knowledge of the donations and has not been charged.

Cases against Chen and Lum Kee are pending.

All three face up to five years in prison for the campaign finance charges.

“This is precisely the way that campaign spending laws are supposed to work,” said investigative journalist Ian Lind. “They’re supposed to crack down on people who use money to attempt to influence lawmakers.”

In addition to these charges, Kao pleaded guilty earlier this month on fraud and money laundering charges. He admitted to taking millions of dollars from a program designed to protect pandemic-stricken businesses.

Hawaii News Now was there in 2020 when the FBI raided the company offices and arrested CEO Martin Kao.

The company, formerly known as Navatek, is now under new management.

Kao faces up to 30 years in prison on the fraud charges when he is sentenced in January. He also will be sentenced on the lesser campaign charges on February. His attorney declined comment.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Markian Benhamou is a Los Angeles-based social media star. The content creator is crisscrossing...
On YouTube, he’s ‘Moving in with America.’ And in Hawaii, he got more than he bargained for
Libraries statewide closed Monday following “an unspecified threat.”
Public libraries statewide close following an ‘unspecified threat’
Drone footage of Kaanapali Beach following high-tide on Friday.
Sidewalk and trees falling into ocean at popular Maui beach, prompting growing calls for action
Interested in being in a real life “Squid Game”? Casting directors are looking for people from...
Want to be in a real-life ‘Squid Game’? Casting directors seek Hawaii contestants
50-year-old Tanya Ruiz Hall was a private nurse. Her kids said she moved from California to...
‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action

Latest News

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks to a HNN crews inside the Pentagon last...
Pentagon reveals defueling to cost $280M
A sample of 'rainbow fentanyl,' as shown by the DEA.
Highly potent batch of fentanyl linked to ‘multiple’ deaths on Hawaii Island
Hawaii’s federal drug task force is sounding the alarm as a highly potent batch of fentanyl is...
Highly potent batch of fentanyl linked to ‘multiple’ deaths on Hawaii Island
A former defense contractor has pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges.
Ex-defense contractor who admitted to COVID aid fraud pleads guilty in separate case
Happy Meals are for kids, right?
Happy Meals for adults are coming to a McD’s near you