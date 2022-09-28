Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Actor Norman Reedus gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Norman Reedus has now left his mark on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The veteran actor, best known for his role as crossbow-wielding Daryl on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” series, received the honor Tuesday.

It was awarded under the category of television.

Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(CNN)

“The Walking Dead” will be coming to an end this fall, but Reedus, who wears many hats, is set to reprise his role in a spin-off set to premiere in 2023.

For now, fans can catch a glimpse of his star on Hollywood Boulevard in front of Hollywood Toys and Costumes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Newly unsealed court records detail gruesome allegations in Miske murder case
Markian Benhamou is a Los Angeles-based social media star. The content creator is crisscrossing...
On YouTube, he’s ‘Moving in with America.’ And in Hawaii, he got more than he bargained for
Kacey Jennings was arrested in connection to the disappearance, murder of a former Hawaii woman.
Suspect arrested for murder, abuse of corpse in former Hawaii woman’s disappearance
50-year-old Tanya Ruiz Hall was a private nurse. Her kids said she moved from California to...
‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action
A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents...
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

Latest News

Handgun store shelves. A handgun for sale in the store.
Hawaii County Council to consider bill to restrict where guns could be carried
Video taken by a member of the hurricane hunters crew shows the strength of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Hunters plane slammed by Hurricane Ian during flight
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.
Vaccine appears to protect against monkeypox, CDC says