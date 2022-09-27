Tributes
‘We have our money back’: Carvana issues refund after being unable to provide car title

Carvana says it refunded a car buyer after it failed to provide the vehicle's title. (Source: WOWT)
By Mike McKnight and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:26 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska family says an online car dealer has refunded them after dealing with paperwork problems since purchasing their new car last spring.

The Wettstein family said they purchased a $41,000 used Chevrolet Tahoe in mid-April from Carvana. However, the car company could not provide a title in the five months since their purchase.

This week, WOWT said Carvana ended up refunding the family and picking up the vehicle from their house due to the paperwork issues.

Carvana provided a refund along with returning the money put towards the vehicle.

“They are canceling the loan and refunding all the payments we’ve made to date,” Colt Wettstein said.

According to Sarpy County Treasurer Trace Jones, a dealership must have the title in hand before selling a vehicle so the buyer can register it within 30 days.

“Get a Carfax report if possible, and ensure that the online car dealership has a title and registration from a previous owner before you buy the vehicle,” Jones said. “Don’t assume they are completing the paperwork; stay on them.”

A Carvana spokesperson said the company worked closely with the family to resolve the issue.

“We are settled. We have our money back, and we’re getting a new car and continuing with our lives on the road,” Wettstein said.

The Wettsteins have three kids, and the family crammed into a Jeep borrowed from a relative for most of the summer. But with the Carvana refund, they’ve purchased a Suburban from another dealer.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

