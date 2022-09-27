Saiki: Special session still possible to tackle high court ruling on felony cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii lawmakers say they’re still debating whether to hold a special legislative session to address a state Supreme Court ruling that’s put hundreds of felony cases at risk of being thrown out.

Earlier this month, the high court dismissed a murder case against a Kalihi man because he was charged by criminal complaint ― not grand jury indictment. Those writing for the majority said the Legislature failed to take action in the 1980s to clarify the law, which means a 1905 statute requiring grand juries still held.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Since the ruling, defense attorneys have flooded courts with motions to get their clients cases thrown out.

Last week, Senate President Ron Kouchi said a special session is unlikely.

But it’s now being reconsidered after House Speaker Scott Saiki said there is interest to convene.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.