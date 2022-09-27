Saiki: Special session still possible to tackle high court ruling on felony cases
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii lawmakers say they’re still debating whether to hold a special legislative session to address a state Supreme Court ruling that’s put hundreds of felony cases at risk of being thrown out.
Earlier this month, the high court dismissed a murder case against a Kalihi man because he was charged by criminal complaint ― not grand jury indictment. Those writing for the majority said the Legislature failed to take action in the 1980s to clarify the law, which means a 1905 statute requiring grand juries still held.
Since the ruling, defense attorneys have flooded courts with motions to get their clients cases thrown out.
Last week, Senate President Ron Kouchi said a special session is unlikely.
But it’s now being reconsidered after House Speaker Scott Saiki said there is interest to convene.
