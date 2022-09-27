Tributes
Police arrest suspect accused of threatening to bomb elementary school on Kauai

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 27.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:20 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police said they arrested a man Monday after he allegedly threatened to bomb Koloa Elementary School.

Authorities said the suspect was identified as 20-year-old Lopaka Santos of Hanamaulu.

According to a preliminary report, Koloa Elementary School administration received a call from Santos just past 12 p.m., who said that a bomb was set to detonate after school was finished.

The Kauai Police Department Bomb Squad, American Medical Response, and the Kauai Fire Department responded to the incident.

Following the possible threat, the school administration decided to evacuate the school. KPD personnel assisted with the evacuation of students to a safe location away from the area.

After a full sweep of the campus, police said no devices were found and officers cleared the school of any threats.

Santos was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threatening and is currently being held at Lihue Headquarters as the investigation continues.

