Husband accused in murder of former Hawaii woman deemed fit to stand trial

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing has been found fit to stand trial.

Larry Millete is accused of murdering his wife, Radford High School graduate May “Maya” Millete.

The mother of three was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan. 7, 2021.

Her body has not been found, but she is presumed dead.

May Millete’s family previously told Hawaii Now Now she was a senior at Radford High School when she met Larry in 1999. They married on Oahu and later moved to San Diego to start a family.

Evidence that May Millete wanted a divorce since late 2020 led prosecutors to paint a possible motive for her husband, who they say did not agree to ending the marriage.

Larry Millete could face life in prison.

