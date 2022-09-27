Tributes
From haircuts to massages, HCC Cosmetology is back open to the public

Most families are spending more on just about everything but self-care doesn’t have to break the bank.
By Casey Lund
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most families are spending more on just about everything but self-care doesn’t have to break the bank.

After shutting down during the pandemic, the Honolulu Community College’s School of Cosmetology is back open and serving the public.

If you are trying to save some money, you can book manicures for $11, pedicures for $17.50 and shampoo and haircuts for $9.50.

When you book those services, you’re not only saving money, you’re also supporting the education of the students at Honolulu Community College’s on-campus cosmetology salon.

The students there are working under the supervision of experienced instructors at HCC.

”We are excited to welcome the public back into our salon,” said Cosmetology Instructor Mahina Hong. “Our students gain valuable, practical experience while also polishing soft skills before entering the field.”

To make an appointment, call (808) 845-9131 during clinic hours: Monday/Wednesday 8:30 to10:30 a.m. and Tuesday/Thursday/Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Discounts are also available. Haircuts are free for HCC students with valid student ID. Customers 55 years and older receive 20% off, and HCC faculty and staff receive 20% off.

For a complete list of services provided, click here.

For more information about the Honolulu Community College cosmetology program, click here.

