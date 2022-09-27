Tributes
Forecast: Winds to strengthen from light to moderate bringing some showers

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 27.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:45 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen to light to moderate this week which will focus low clouds and showers across mainly windward areas.

Winds may be light enough at times to allow localized afternoon sea breezes to generate clouds and a few showers across leeward areas.

A front sagging southward maintains a layer of deeper moisture over the western islands, while much drier and more stable air continues to filter in across the central and eastern islands through much of this week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Another small south swell will fill in Wednesday night and Thursday with a slight reinforcement expected Friday and Saturday.

A slightly larger long period south swell may arrive around Sunday. A small but longer period northwest swell may arrive on Sunday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

