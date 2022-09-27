Forecast: Stronger winds due tomorrow with light scattered showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen to light to moderate this week which will focus low clouds and showers across mainly windward areas. Winds may be light enough at times to allow localized afternoon sea breezes to generate clouds and a few showers across leeward areas. A front sagging southward maintains a layer of deeper moisture over the western islands, while much drier and more stable air continues to filter in across the central and eastern islands through much of this week.

Another small south swell will fill in Wednesday night and Thursday with a slight reinforcement expected Friday and Saturday. A slightly larger long period south swell may arrive around Sunday. A small but longer period northwest swell may arrive on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.