Federal agency issues warning of suspected fentanyl being smuggled into Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal agency has put out a warning saying that a deadly drug that looks like candy is being distributed on Hawaii Island.

The drug threat bulletin said that a shipment of suspected powdered fentanyl was recently smuggled in along with a large quantity of rainbow-colored counterfeit pills.

The fentanyl inside can be 50 times more potent than heroin.

The bulletin also warns first responders to be ready for an increase in overdoses, to wear protective equipment, and to carry Narcan for treatment.

The so-called rainbow fentanyl is becoming a nationwide problem, and officials said the suspected powdered fentanyl has lead to multiple fatalities.

