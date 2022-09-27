Campaigns for Governor debate abortion, special session

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Both Lt Governor Josh Green and former Lt. Govenor Duke Aiona are taking steps to point out their differences. Green, a democrat, supports abortion rights. Aiona, a republican, says he’s personally against abortion.

“Abortion remains legal in the state of Hawaii so it’s a woman’s right to choose,” said Aiona.

“He’s not being honest at all with the people especially the women of Hawaii,” said Green.

Both Aiona and his running mate Junior Tupai say the abortion debate in Hawaii is moot regardless of their personal views.

“I’m pro-life. I believe that life begins at the moment of conception until the natural cause of death, but we know that we are for the rule of law and that those laws are passed by the legislative branch,” said Junior Tupai, republican candidate for Lt. Governor.

Green claims if he’s elected Aiona will be able to act on his conservative views.

“It’s not just the law, but his cabinet. The people who carry out decisions in government. The people who carry out decisions in government, the director of health, the attorney general, the three supreme court justices, they will be a reflection of the next governor,” said Green.

They also differ on whether there should be an emergency special session to reverse a supreme court ruling requiring grand juries for serious felons. Prosecutors say that could put dangerous criminals back into the streets.

“It is absolutely necessary for the Ige and Green administration to convene a special session of our state legislature to propose, discuss legislation to resolve this issue,” said Aiona.

“Duke is playing politics with people’s justice rights by saying just come in slam it home in the legislature,” said Green.

On Monday, House Speaker Scott Saiki informed Senate President Ron Kouchi that the House has more than two-thirds majority for a special session. The Senate President says he’ll see if the Senate has enough support to re-convene.

