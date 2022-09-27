Tributes
Attempted murder investigation underway after shooting in Puna leaves man injured

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:46 PM HST
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police launched an attempted murder investigation following a shooting in Puna that left a man injured on Monday.

Officials said a 42-year-old man called police around 9:15 p.m., reporting that he had been shot and was driving himself to get treatment.

First responders met the man in a parking lot of a convenience store in Mountain View and transported him to the Hilo Medical Center with “potentially life-threatening injuries.” He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Around the same time, authorities said another man also called police, reporting that he had been shot at and then returned fire outside his home on Waimaka O Pele Road in Mountain View.

Police arrived on scene and arrested 40-year-old Shane Fann.

He was not injured.

A search warrant has been initiated for Fann’s home and will be served on Tuesday.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, Detective Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2384, or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This story will be updated.

