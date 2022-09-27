4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it.

The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 was detected at 12:43 p.m. HST in the southwest rift zone of Kilauea volcano on the Big Island, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported. NO TSUNAMI THREAT is expected at this time. pic.twitter.com/J9SISs8KMe — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) September 27, 2022

Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles east-northeast of Pahala. Most residents who felt it said they experienced very light shaking.

