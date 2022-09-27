4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it.
The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone.
Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles east-northeast of Pahala. Most residents who felt it said they experienced very light shaking.
