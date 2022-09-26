Want to be in a real-life ‘Squid Game’? Casting directors seek Hawaii contestants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in being in a real life “Squid Game”? Casting directors are looking for people from Hawaii to participate.

The Netflix mega hit “Squid Game” is being adapted into a reality show — and the search is on for 456 real players.

The grand prize: $4.56 million.

“We’re trying to represent the entire world, it’s actually worldwide casting,” said Robyn Kass, supervising casting director. “So we’re trying to get people from areas, obviously all over the US and then some. I would love to have some locals from Hawaii on the show.”

All they’re looking for is people 21 and older with a valid passport (and a competitive spirit).

You also must be available for four weeks, with filming anticipated to happen in the United Kingdom in mid-January to mid-February.

“We want every one of those people to want to win the money,” Kass said. “From what I’ve heard, the circumstances are very similar to the show, so they’re going to be sleeping in bunk beds, they’re going to be wearing green jumpsuits. I’m sure all of the creature comforts that you’re used to will be taken away from you and you will just be focusing on the game.”

Want to apply? Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.