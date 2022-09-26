Tributes
Trade winds to make a gradual return

Trade winds will make a gradual return over the next few days.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winds may remain light through Monday morning and there may still be some afternoon clouds Monday, but light to locally moderate trade winds will gradually increase for the start of the work week and may become locally breezy by the latter part of the week. Passing clouds and showers will once again favor windward and mauka areas as the trades return.

In surf, a swell on south shores will decrease through Tuesday, with only small background swells for the rest of the week. A small north-northwest swell is expected to arrive around Wednesday, with a larger pulse near the end of the week. Surf on east shores will remain small for the next few days and then increase a bit with the stronger trade winds later in the week.

