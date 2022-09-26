Tributes
Search called off after swimmer thought to be missing is found safe

Crowds of people were seen along the shoreline during the search.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:26 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews were called off after a man thought to be missing in Waikiki waters was found safe.

Multiple agencies began looking for the 55-year-old swimmer after he was reported missing around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Twitter said Ralph Wolterbeek was last seen off Kahanamoku Beach.

Witnesses described the efforts, saying, “All the lifeguards were out with their jet skis and the fire department came, and the Coast Guard came and then the helicopters. It was just a lot of searching going on,” the witness said

Police officers also helped with the search on land.

By Sunday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department confirmed the man was found safe in the area sometime overnight.

It’s unclear if he was injured at all, and officials have not said exactly where he was found.

