Raised crosswalks coming to various Oahu neighborhoods in effort to improve safety

Transportation officials hope the implementation of red light cameras and raised crosswalks will make a difference.
By Casey Lund
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, another round of raised crosswalks are being constructed in neighborhoods across Oahu.

The new project will start in Kailua along Kailua Road.

Officials said raised crosswalks are meant to slow down cars and make areas like school zones are safer for pedestrians.

Crews will start near the Koolau Farmers working from 8:30 a.m. 3 p.m.

Each installation will be performed over the course of two days. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

Here is a list of other locations where raised crosswalks will be created:

  • 9/26 and 9/27: Kailua Road/Koolau Farmers
  • 9/28 and 9/29: Kailua Road/Uluoa St.
  • 9/30 and 10/3: Kalanianaole Hwy/Ulupuni St.
  • 10/4 and 10/5: Kalanianaole /Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility
  • 10/6 and 10/7: Kaneohe Bay Drive/Castle High School
  • 10/10 and 10/11: Kaneohe Bay Drive/Namoku St.
  • 10/12 and 10/13: Kaneohe Bay Drive/Mikiola Dr.
  • 10/14 to 10/19: Mokapu Boulevard/Iliani St., Mokapu Blvd./Iliwahi Lp.

The installation of raised crosswalks is part of a number of new measures transportation officials are implementing to improve road safety.

Another program the state is working on is installing red-light cameras.

For now, the state plans to install just 14 cameras in the downtown area under a two-year pilot program. This could be expanded if the program becomes permanent and one day lead to automated speed enforcement.

