Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Mother told officers she drank a 12-pack before driving with 3 children, authorities say

Samantha Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.
Samantha Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:49 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A mother who allegedly told officers she drank “approximately a 12-pack” before driving with three children in a vehicle is facing charges, according to a criminal complaint filed by the State of West Virginia.

Officers said they immediately smelled alcohol when they pulled over Samantha Jones, 32, for a welfare check. They said Jones had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

The criminal complaint states Jones told officers she was “coming from a friend’s house” and had “a little bit” to drink before driving. Eventually, she told officers she drank “approximately a 12-pack,” the complaint added.

The court documents state Jones failed three sobriety tests and had a BAC of 0.195 after being taken to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage of Kaanapali Beach following high-tide on Friday.
Sidewalk and trees falling into ocean at popular Maui beach, prompting growing calls for action
Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
He paid Tesla for a solar panel system. 4 years later, he’s never been able to use it
This year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games this year.
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
Kaneohe Man Cited for Laynet & Boating Violations
DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path: From Yale to jail