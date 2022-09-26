Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

James Earl Jones retiring as Darth Vader’s voice

Actor James Earl Jones poses for photographers before the Marion Anderson Award Gala at the...
Actor James Earl Jones poses for photographers before the Marion Anderson Award Gala at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 19, 2012, in Philadelphia. Jones is retiring from voicing the character of Darth Vader in the 'Star Wars' franchise. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:37 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Darth Vader’s deep voice will live on with and without James Earl Jones.

The actor had been recording the legendary “Star Wars” villain’s lines since 1977, but the 91-year-old hasn’t done any voice work for the franchise since 2019.

According to Vanity Fair, Jones took part in an artificial intelligence program that helped recreate his voice for future projects.

A Ukrainian startup called Respeecher worked on developing a version of Jones’ voice that was featured in the Disney+ mini-series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Vanity Fair also reports Jones signed off on the deal to allow his voice to be used in future LucasFilms projects through A.I. and archival recordings.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage of Kaanapali Beach following high-tide on Friday.
Sidewalk and trees falling into ocean at popular Maui beach, prompting growing calls for action
Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
He paid Tesla for a solar panel system. 4 years later, he’s never been able to use it
This year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games this year.
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
Kaneohe Man Cited for Laynet & Boating Violations
DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 26, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 26, 2022
Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows ‘consequences’ over nukes
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
LIVE: Biden White House Competition Council remarks
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision