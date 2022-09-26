Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami Dolphins to upset win over Buffalo Bills

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saint Louis’ Tua Tagovailoa had another stand out performance for the Miami Dolphins, snagging an upset win over AFC East rival Buffalo Bills Sunday morning.

The Ewa Beach native missed the final minutes of the first half to what was later called a back injury, however Tua returned in the second half to lead the Fins to a 21-19 win over the Bills to move to 3-0 on the year — they are the only unbeaten team in the AFC.

Tagovailoa went 13/18 on passing for 186 yards and a touchdown.

Tua and Miami take on the Cincinnati Bengals next week on Thursday Nght Football.

Elsewhere in the NFL, fellow Saint Louis alum Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons got their first win of the season over the Seattle Seahawks.

ATL silenced lumen field in Seattle with a final score of 27-23.

Mariota went 13/20 for 223 yards a touchdown and one interception. He also scored a TD on the ground.

The former Crusader’s lone passing touchdown to Drake London in the third quarter would seal the deal for the Falcons.

Up next the Falcons face the Cleveland Browns.

