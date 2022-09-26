Hawaii soccer ties against Cal Poly to close out Big West Conference road trip

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Rainbow Wahine soccer team finishes match with a draw against Cal Poly after scoring twice early in the match.

Hawaii’s Krista Peterson put the first score on the board, just five minutes into the match.

Two minutes later, Amber Gilbert found the net — marking her third goal of the season.

The Mustangs pushed for a late comeback, finishing with a score of 2-2.

A Cal Poly goal in the final minute evens things up, but we still pick up a big point on the road. #SISTAHHOOD x #GoBows pic.twitter.com/fmK58vN5Kf — Hawaii Soccer (@HawaiiWSoccer) September 25, 2022

This marks the second tie in a row for the ‘Bows.

Thursday’s match against UC Santa Barbara also ended in a 0-0 draw.

The Rainbow Wahine host Long Beach State on Oct. 2 at 4:00 p.m. HST at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

