Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii soccer ties against Cal Poly to close out Big West Conference road trip

(@HawaiiWSoccer)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Rainbow Wahine soccer team finishes match with a draw against Cal Poly after scoring twice early in the match.

Hawaii’s Krista Peterson put the first score on the board, just five minutes into the match.

Two minutes later, Amber Gilbert found the net — marking her third goal of the season.

The Mustangs pushed for a late comeback, finishing with a score of 2-2.

This marks the second tie in a row for the ‘Bows.

Thursday’s match against UC Santa Barbara also ended in a 0-0 draw.

The Rainbow Wahine host Long Beach State on Oct. 2 at 4:00 p.m. HST at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
He paid Tesla for a solar panel system. 4 years later, he’s never been able to use it
Drone footage of Kaanapali Beach following high-tide on Friday.
Sidewalk and trees falling into ocean at popular Maui beach, prompting growing calls for action
This year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games this year.
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near...
Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail
Jordi Kealii Viela mug
Investigation underway after OCCC inmate mistakenly released from jail

Latest News

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Wahine volleyball sweeps UC Riverside to go 2-0 in Big West Conference play
Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami Dolphins to upset win over Buffalo Bills
Hawaii football falls to New Mexico State on the road with 45-26 loss
Hawaii Football
Hawaii football falls to New Mexico State on the road with 45-26 loss