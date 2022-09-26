Tributes
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into Wednesday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:16 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light east to southeast background winds will begin the week. A weak front sagging southward toward the state, will increase moisture and enhance rainfall chances over the westerns islands into Wednesday. Clouds and showers will increase across mainly interior areas through Tuesday. Trade winds will be gradually returning during the week. Strengthening trades will redirect showers across windward and mauka areas into next weekend.

The south swell is dropping. A small north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Wednesday followed by a slightly bigger pulse over the weekend. Light trade winds will keep small surf in the forecast along east facing shores through at least Wednesday.

