EPA report reveals long list of violations at Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility

Your top local headlines for Monday, Sept. 24.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:06 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New federal records reveal a long list of violations by the Navy at the Red Hill fuel facility in the aftermath of the drinking water crisis.

The violations include the lack of a spill response plan for Red Hill’s pipeline system and the failure to operate that system in line with good engineering practice.

This is all from the Environmental Protection Agency, which inspected Red Hill earlier this year after thousands of military families got sick from the fuel-tainted water.

The EPA also found the Navy was operating two fuel pits that should have been regulated as underground fuel storage tanks. The report said they lacked proper permits.

Officials also said the Navy’s spill plan’s certifications, checklists and inspection records are incomplete or in need of updating.

The EPA said the Navy has taken steps to address these concerns and is “working to ensure full compliance is achieved.”

The Navy is still working on removing more than 100 million gallons of fuel from Red Hill — that project could last through July 2024.

