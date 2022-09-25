Tributes
WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of erosion at popular Maui beach raises call to action

“I’ve never seen erosion get to the extent that it undermined and broke off the sidewalk."
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:44 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Erosion following high tide Friday at Kaanapali Beach raised concerns among residents.

Drone footage by Maui Resident Tiare Lawrence revealed temporary barriers to mitigate erosion.

“I’m just afraid of more of these temporary solutions that clearly do not work,” said Lawrence.

She said a portion of the Kaanapali Beach Walk collapsed on to the shoreline and trees were falling into the ocean on Friday.

PHOTOS: Erosion, rising sea levels threaten more homes along Oahu’s North Shore

Chip Fletcher, interim dean of the University of Hawaii School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology said this erosion is the worst he has seen in recent history.

“I’ve never seen erosion get to the extent that it undermined and broke off the sidewalk there,” said Fletcher.

The UH professor said some of the sandbags along the shoreline are from a similar erosion event about 20 years ago.

“And local hotels responded by putting in literally tens of thousands of sandbags,” said Fletcher. “Now with the new erosion coming out, they have been buried in sand since then.”

Fletcher said its nature signaling that sea level rise wants the shoreline to move where the buildings and sidewalks are, and the community needs to pull back on developed assets.

‘We need to retreat’: North Shore homeowners violating state rules to save properties, DLNR says

“Right now, is literally the time when it’s most affordable and easiest for us to get engaged in managed retreat,” said Fletcher. “Figuring that out is a problem, but we’re not the only community in the world that has this issue.”

“Literally every coastal community does.” And residents like Lawrence stand by Fletcher’s call to retreat.

“We can’t wait another 50 years to fix something that should have been fixed 40 years ago,” said Lawrence. “It’s just very disheartening and for me, I want my children to be able to enjoy the beaches that I grew up on.”

DLNR is proposing a restoration project for Kaanapali Beach to combat the issue, but Fletcher said it’s a temporary solution that would buy the state up to about ten years.

Hawaii News Now reached out to DLNR for comment and are waiting to hear back.

