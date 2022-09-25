Tributes
Tributes
More light winds and afternoon clouds for Sunday

Afternoon clouds and some showers may be possible for interior sections of the islands.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:59 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Light southeast winds are expected again for Sunday, with clouds and pop-up showers possible for interior and leeward areas, although rainfall rates may be lower. Trade winds are forecast to gradually return by Tuesday, with locally breezy trades possible for the latter part of the week.

Surf will remain elevated for south-facing shores before the swell starts to decline Sunday night and Monday. There’s also a small north-northwest swell that’s expected to fade Monday, followed by another small north-northwest swell Tuesday. East shore surf will remain small due to the lack of trade winds Sunday.

