Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Indiana woman faces life-threatening injuries after crash on Maui

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:56 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old woman from North Vernon, Indiana is fighting for her life after she was hit while standing on a Maui road Saturday night.

According to Maui police, the woman was standing in the southbound lane of South Kihei Road when a blue 2010 Nissan Altima heading southbound hit her.

The accident occurred around 7:20 p.m., near Nanialii Place in Kihei.

A preliminary investigation further found that the woman was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash, the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy, and that those in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Police also said it doesn’t appear that speed was a factor.

Both people in the vehicle, a 29-year-old Wailuku man and 30-year-old Wailuku woman, were not injured.

The victim was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
He paid Tesla for a solar panel system. 4 years later, he’s never been able to use it
This year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games this year.
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near...
Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail
Jordi Kealii Viela mug
Investigation underway after OCCC inmate mistakenly released from jail
HNN File
Woman who fell 40 feet at Luakaha Falls has died

Latest News

Families flock to 74th Annual Aloha Festival Parade for colorful procession full of ‘aloha aina’
Hawaiian culture showcased in Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade
The Hawaii Geek Meet is a casual, fun, free, family-friendly, grassroots gathering for people...
Hawaii Geek Meet, tech events offer support, funding for local startup community
Hawaii Geek Meet, tech events bring startup community together
Hawaii Geek Meet, tech events bring startup community together
Kaneohe Man Cited for Laynet & Boating Violations
DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay