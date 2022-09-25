Indiana woman faces life-threatening injuries after crash on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old woman from North Vernon, Indiana is fighting for her life after she was hit while standing on a Maui road Saturday night.

According to Maui police, the woman was standing in the southbound lane of South Kihei Road when a blue 2010 Nissan Altima heading southbound hit her.

The accident occurred around 7:20 p.m., near Nanialii Place in Kihei.

A preliminary investigation further found that the woman was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash, the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy, and that those in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Police also said it doesn’t appear that speed was a factor.

Both people in the vehicle, a 29-year-old Wailuku man and 30-year-old Wailuku woman, were not injured.

The victim was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment of life-threatening injuries.

