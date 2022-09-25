Hawaii Geek Meet, tech events offer support, funding for local startup community

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local tech entrepreneur and journalist Ryan Ozawa talks about upcoming tech events.

9/25 Hawai’i Geek Meet: https://www.hawaiigeek.com

The Hawaii Geek Meet is a casual, fun, free, family-friendly, grassroots gathering for people who are curious and have a passion that they love to share. Wander our “geek village” at Magic Island from 9am to 3pm and see what interesting and amazing things local groups and clubs are up to.

9/27: Hawaii Agriculture Conference: https://www.hiagconference.org/

Hawai’i’s agricultural sector presently reflects a highly diverse range of crops, production methodologies, business models, and markets - meeting a variety of opportunities, needs and demands. The AG2022 Conference is to explore, learn and network with Hawa’i’s agricultural leaders and affiliates.

9/27: Hawai’i Digital Government Summit: https://events.govtech.com/Hawaii-Digital-Government-Summit-2022.html

Promoting best practices and spurring innovation in the public sector. After two years of virtual events, attendees this year can connect with peers from the government and industry sectors in-person to share ideas, best practices, and technology trends that have never been more important than they are now.

9/28: ThriveHI Remote Work Meetup: https://www.meetup.com/honolulu-startup-drinks/events/288447833/

A new event for people working remotely from Hawai’i for companies outside of the islands. Are you working West Coast hours and want to unwind after a long day? Come to Aloha Beer to network with others who work from Hawaii.

9/29: How to get Into Emerging Tech: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-get-into-emerging-tech-web3-arvr-ai-robotics-blockchain-tickets-408369613507

Overwhelmed by everything new in technology? This talk will cover exactly how you can maximize your time and take control of learning in small and tangible ways within the disruptive technologies, including Web3, NFTs, AI, AR/VR, and blockchain spaces. This is a beginner friendly event.

10/4: Hawai’i Annual Code Challenge (HACC): https://hacc.hawaii.gov

A three-week open hackathon where teams work to build solutions for real Hawaii government problems, taking “reverse pitches” from a handful of departments that could use technology to improve delivery of services to the public. Several cash prizes for code and low-code based solutions.

10/24: Pacific Tech Conference: https://www.htdc.org/pacifictech/

Pacific Tech 2022 together Pacific region tech and engineering solution providers together with government customers, investors, prime contractors, federal SBIR/STTR program representatives, and other supporting agencies. Through the conference, innovative tech companies will have an opportunity to connect with potential customers, and learn how they can best leverage new funding and tech commercialization opportunities by various federal agencies.

