Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Geek Meet, tech events offer support, funding for local startup community

The Hawaii Geek Meet, Hawaii Annual Code Challenge and Pacific Tech conference are some of the upcoming tech events in Honolulu.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local tech entrepreneur and journalist Ryan Ozawa talks about upcoming tech events.

9/25 Hawai’i Geek Meet: https://www.hawaiigeek.com

The Hawaii Geek Meet is a casual, fun, free, family-friendly, grassroots gathering for people who are curious and have a passion that they love to share. Wander our “geek village” at Magic Island from 9am to 3pm and see what interesting and amazing things local groups and clubs are up to.

9/27: Hawaii Agriculture Conference: https://www.hiagconference.org/

Hawai’i’s agricultural sector presently reflects a highly diverse range of crops, production methodologies, business models, and markets - meeting a variety of opportunities, needs and demands. The AG2022 Conference is to explore, learn and network with Hawa’i’s agricultural leaders and affiliates.

9/27: Hawai’i Digital Government Summit: https://events.govtech.com/Hawaii-Digital-Government-Summit-2022.html

Promoting best practices and spurring innovation in the public sector. After two years of virtual events, attendees this year can connect with peers from the government and industry sectors in-person to share ideas, best practices, and technology trends that have never been more important than they are now.

9/28: ThriveHI Remote Work Meetup: https://www.meetup.com/honolulu-startup-drinks/events/288447833/

A new event for people working remotely from Hawai’i for companies outside of the islands. Are you working West Coast hours and want to unwind after a long day? Come to Aloha Beer to network with others who work from Hawaii.

9/29: How to get Into Emerging Tech: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-get-into-emerging-tech-web3-arvr-ai-robotics-blockchain-tickets-408369613507

Overwhelmed by everything new in technology? This talk will cover exactly how you can maximize your time and take control of learning in small and tangible ways within the disruptive technologies, including Web3, NFTs, AI, AR/VR, and blockchain spaces. This is a beginner friendly event.

10/4: Hawai’i Annual Code Challenge (HACC): https://hacc.hawaii.gov

A three-week open hackathon where teams work to build solutions for real Hawaii government problems, taking “reverse pitches” from a handful of departments that could use technology to improve delivery of services to the public. Several cash prizes for code and low-code based solutions.

10/24: Pacific Tech Conference: https://www.htdc.org/pacifictech/

Pacific Tech 2022 together Pacific region tech and engineering solution providers together with government customers, investors, prime contractors, federal SBIR/STTR program representatives, and other supporting agencies. Through the conference, innovative tech companies will have an opportunity to connect with potential customers, and learn how they can best leverage new funding and tech commercialization opportunities by various federal agencies.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
He paid Tesla for a solar panel system. 4 years later, he’s never been able to use it
This is the eight traffic fatality for Kauai this year.
Driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 2 pedestrians in crosswalk, killing 1
HNN File
Woman who fell 40 feet at Luakaha Falls has died
A suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old...
Suspect charged with assault in road rage case prosecutors initially declined
When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku received an Amber Alert of a missing teenager...
14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers

Latest News

Families flock to 74th Annual Aloha Festival Parade for colorful procession full of ‘aloha aina’
Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade delights residents and tourists alike
Hawaii Geek Meet, tech events bring startup community together
Hawaii Geek Meet, tech events bring startup community together
Kaneohe Man Cited for Laynet & Boating Violations
DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay
WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of erosion at Kaanapali Beach raises call to action
WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of erosion at Kaanapali Beach raises call to action