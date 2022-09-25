Tributes
DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay

Kaneohe Man Cited for Laynet & Boating Violations
Kaneohe Man Cited for Laynet & Boating Violations
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was cited for lay net and boating violations in Kaneohe Bay Saturday morning, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

Officials said 34-year-old Abraham Estocado was seen towing a dinghy with a 14-foot whaler to a 1,000 foot lay net in the water.

The land department said DOCARE officers were acting on a tip and alleged Estocado went into the water to retrieve the net.

Officers confiscated both of Estocado’s boats and said they found “a lot” of fish caught in the net.

According to the state’s Division of Aquatic Resources website, it is prohibited to use lay nets within 3 miles of the shoreline in Kaneohe Bay.

Estocado will appear in court on Nov. 3.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity is encouraged to contact DOCARE via the free DLNR Tip app or by calling the 24-hour-hotline at (808) 643-3567.

