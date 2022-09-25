Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade delights residents and tourists alike

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of spectators lined Kalakaua Avenue this morning for the Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade. Many were happy to see the tradition return after a two-year hiatus.

It was a procession of marching bands, traditional pa’u riders, hula halau and colorful floats, each meticulously decorated with thousands of fresh flowers and plants and reflecting this year’s theme of “Aloha Aina: Love of the Land.”

And the event didn’t just attract tourists. Residents said they were excited to see the iconic tradition again.

“Welcome back!” said Nadine Ching of Kapahulu.

“It’s really nice to be back,” said Michele Nascimento of Nanakuli. “I have two my girls walking this year, one on the float.”

The parade closed the month-long Aloha Festivals events -- the country’s largest Hawaiian Cultural Celebration

“I wanted to immerse myself with the local culture,” said Theresa Yoon, who moved to Oahu from Burlington, Vermont. “First time, excited.”

Also joining the celebration, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

The Little League World Series champs Honolulu Little League also joined the parade.

An outpouring of aloha whether you live in Hawaii or are just visiting,

