Woman who fell 40 feet at Luakaha Falls has died

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman who fell more than 40 feet at Luakaha Falls Trail on Thursday has died from her injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirms.

First responders say the 30-year-old was unconscious when they got to the scene.

They administered advanced life support, and she was airlifted to a nearby landing zone.

A waiting ambulance then rushed her to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.