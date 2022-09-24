Woman who fell 40 feet at Luakaha Falls has died
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:03 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman who fell more than 40 feet at Luakaha Falls Trail on Thursday has died from her injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirms.
First responders say the 30-year-old was unconscious when they got to the scene.
They administered advanced life support, and she was airlifted to a nearby landing zone.
A waiting ambulance then rushed her to the hospital.
