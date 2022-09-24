Tributes
Warm and muggy with afternoon clouds for the weekend

Light southeast winds are expected for the weekend.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:39 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Gentle southeast winds are in the forecast for the weekend, so expect daytime sea breezes with afternoon clouds and pop-up showers for interior and leeward sections. The southeast winds are also bringing a humid airmass over the islands, so it’s going to feel warm and muggy.

During the night, the light southeast winds will also cause clouds to plume off Molokai and Lanai and head toward Oahu, bringing overnight showers for windward and mauka areas.

Moderate trades are expected to return Monday and should become breezy for the second half of the week.

With the warm temperatures, it’s a good day to head to the beach. For surfers, south shores will remain slightly elevated through the weekend as a long-period swell passes through. Some of that energy will give west shore waves a bit of a boost. A small north-northwest swell will also bring some waves for north shores, while wavs will be small for east shores due to the light trade winds.

