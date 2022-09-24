Tributes
Special session meant to address controversial state supreme court ruling now off the table

Prosecutors said there aren’t enough grand jury panels to get indictments before the 48-hour...
Prosecutors said there aren’t enough grand jury panels to get indictments before the 48-hour time limit expires.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:48 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special legislative session to address a controversial state supreme court ruling is no longer happening.

That’s according to a statement released Friday by Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi.

This comes after justices dismissed a murder charge against Kalihi man Richard Obrero because he was charged with only a criminal complaint, without a grand jury indictment.

The new supreme court ruling left many prosecutors on Hawaii Island scrambling in an effort to keep the suspects in custody early this month.

At the same time, defense attorneys have flooded courts with motions to get their clients cases thrown out.

Prosecutors say the ruling will lead to dangerous criminals getting back on the streets and have ripple effects for felony cases.

For decades, prosecutors have used criminal complaints to keep potentially dangerous suspects from walking free.

And it’s not just new criminal cases that are impacted. Pending felonies, including murder, that were charged via complaint are also at risk. In Honolulu, more than 160 such cases have been identified. On Hawaii Island, there are 220 pending cases.

Kouchi said the house does not have the majority needed for a special session and Gov. David Ige has indicated he would not call the legislature back.

