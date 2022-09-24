Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy.

At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022.

The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to productivity to unemployment rates.

Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are key to happiness.

The rankings found that Hawaii was no. 1 for emotional and physical well-being.

Here’s how Hawaii stacked up in other categories:

1st – lowest for adult depression

3rd – highest for share for adults feeling active and productive

4th - lowest for separation and divorce rates

46th - long-term unemployment rate

49th - adequate sleep rate

These are the happiest states in the U.S.

1. Hawaii

2. Maryland

3. Minnesota

4. Utah

5. New Jersey

And these are the least happiest states:

46. Alabama

47. Kentucky

48. Arkansas

49. Louisiana

50. West Virginia

