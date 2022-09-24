Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy.
At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022.
The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to productivity to unemployment rates.
Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are key to happiness.
The rankings found that Hawaii was no. 1 for emotional and physical well-being.
Here’s how Hawaii stacked up in other categories:
- 1st – lowest for adult depression
- 3rd – highest for share for adults feeling active and productive
- 4th - lowest for separation and divorce rates
- 46th - long-term unemployment rate
- 49th - adequate sleep rate
These are the happiest states in the U.S.
- 1. Hawaii
- 2. Maryland
- 3. Minnesota
- 4. Utah
- 5. New Jersey
And these are the least happiest states:
- 46. Alabama
- 47. Kentucky
- 48. Arkansas
- 49. Louisiana
- 50. West Virginia
